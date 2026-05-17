Prince Harry faces new drama around wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approach their eighth wedding anniversary on May 19.

Fresh claims have emerged suggesting the Duke of Sussex may be reflecting deeply on the choices that reshaped his life and relationship with the Royal Family.

Since stepping away from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan settled in the exclusive Montecito enclave with their children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking to GB News, commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the Duke appears eager to reconnect with Britain, particularly with King Charles and his old circle of friends.

“I think Harry would like closer ties with Britain and certainly with his father and with his friends,” he said.

Attention is now turning toward the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, where Harry is expected to play a major role.

Another commentator, Rafe Haydel-Mankoo, argued that Harry appears increasingly drawn back toward the role he once held within the monarchy.

“I think it’s quite clear that Harry has many regrets about the life choices that have ended up with him being estranged from his homeland and from his family,” he said.

He added that Harry’s recent international appearances including visits to Australia and Ukraine resemble attempts to continue operating in a royal-style capacity despite no longer being a working royal.

According to the commentator, Harry may also recognise that much of the couple’s global relevance remains closely tied to their royal connections.

Haydel-Mankoo described the prospect as “inconceivable,” insisting neither King Charles nor Prince William would be likely to reopen the door to a return to the royal fold.