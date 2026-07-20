King Charles steps inside Europe's first eco-mosque

The King's next stop took him to the Cambridge Central Mosque, Europe's first purpose-built eco-mosque, where he was warmly welcomed by community leaders and visitors.

Designed with environmentally friendly features, it serves as both a place of worship and a hub for community outreach and education where he unveiled a commemorative plaque.

He was given a closer look at the Cambridge Central Mosque’s innovative green features during his visit, including its solar panels and energy-efficient heat pumps designed to reduce environmental impact while providing heating and cooling.

The monarch also viewed the mosque’s water-saving systems, which recycle grey water and collect rainwater for uses such as irrigation and toilet facilities.

He later unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the 75th anniversary of Cambridge receiving city status.

Impressed by the mosque’s architecture and purpose, the King praised its contribution to Cambridge’s Muslim community and its role as a space that brings people of different backgrounds together.

It also included the opening of the new Whittle Laboratory, a centre focused on developing breakthroughs in net-zero aviation and energy technology.

The project is connected to Charles’ Sustainable Markets Initiative, launched in 2020 to encourage collaboration and investment in sustainable solutions.

Earlier, he was seen waving well wishers leaving Kensington Palace by helicopter after meeting newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham at Buckingham Palace.