Prince Harry reacts to Photographers unexpected comment

Prince Harry, during his appearance at an event in New York City, had a surprise exchange with the photographers.

The Duke of Sussex, who's stuck with some painful memories with paparazzi, reacted to the red carpet photographers when he stopped to pose for a few new pictures at the TIME100 Sports Gala on Thursday, July 16.

Cameramen asked him to look their way, with one photographer heard calling Harry, "Mr. Duke of Sussex, Sir."

A female photographer also tried to get Harry's attention, with another saying, "She's the best!"

Reacting to their gstures, King Charles' and late Princess Diana's youngest son told the group, "You are the most polite set of photographers I've ever met in my life."

The photographers thanked him as Harry then gave a thumbs up and continued walking down the carpet.

Harry’s pain and bitterness over press intrusion and paparazzi remain with him, haunting him to this day, especially due to paparazzi's alleged mention in the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The late Princess of Wales was 36 when she lost her life following a car crash in Paris after paparazzi were allegedly pursuing her vehicle.

Harry, in a 2017 BBC documentary Diana 7 Days, opened up about the heartbreaking incident his mother endured in the final years of her life, saying: “It was very hard for William and I, knowing there was nothing we could do.”

He added: “One of those really hard, bad memories [was when] we were on the way to a tennis lesson. She was so fed up with being chased by guys.

"She stopped a car on a side street, on the way to the Harbour Club, jumped out of the car, and went running up to these guys and shouted and screamed at them while they took photographs of her.”

“When she got back in the car, she couldn’t even talk to us. Her eyes were just bawling out. She was constantly crying," he recalled.

"William and I looked at each other and stared out of the window. Is this the way it was supposed to be for the rest of our lives? It was hard.”