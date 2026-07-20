King Charles opens £58 million Cambridge Whittle Laboratory

King Charles has officially opened Cambridge’s new Whittle Laboratory on Monday.

A £58 million research facility set to become one of the world’s leading centres for developing the future of jet engines, energy systems and advanced power technologies.

During his visit to Cambridge on Monday (20 July), the King met researchers, government officials and industry leaders to learn how the state-of-the-art facility aims to transform the way major technologies are created.

The New Whittle Laboratory is designed to accelerate breakthroughs in aerospace, energy and defence by bringing together some of Britain’s brightest engineering talent with industry partners and cutting-edge testing capabilities.

The facility is built around two major projects: the Bennett Innovation Lab, which will launch ambitious technology missions over the next decade to help create new industries in the UK, and the National Centre for Propulsion and Power, a rapid testing centre designed to move ideas from the laboratory to real-world trials much faster.

Researchers working at the site will operate in a high-speed innovation environment, inspired by the rapid design and testing approach seen in Formula 1, allowing teams to build, test and improve technologies at an unprecedented pace.

The opening also marked the return of the King to the Whittle Laboratory, having previously visited in 2023, his first official engagement after the Coronation to launch construction of the new facility.

He had earlier visited the laboratory as Prince of Wales in 2020 and 2022.

Alongside the opening ceremony, the Frank Whittle Summit brought together some of the biggest names in global industry, including representatives from Rolls-Royce, Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Siemens Energy, as well as technology leaders, government figures and academic experts.