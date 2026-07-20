Queen Camilla shares emotional moment with Sir Terry Waite, as King visits Cambridge

While King Charles carried out engagements in Cambridge on Monday, Queen Camilla spent the day in Norfolk.

Celebrating two decades as patron of a charity dedicated to helping people rebuild their lives after homelessness.

The Queen visited the Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney community in Bungay, where she met residents, staff, volunteers and supporters to learn more about the charity's work supporting men and women who have experienced homelessness, trauma and social isolation.

Among those welcoming Her Majesty was human rights campaigner and former hostage Sir Terry Waite, President of Emmaus UK.

The pair shared a warm exchange during the visit as she praised the charity's efforts to provide not only safe accommodation but also practical work opportunities and emotional support.

Camilla also toured the charity's women's project, where she met participants who spoke about their personal journeys.

During the visit, she officially opened the community's new Book Nook, created in partnership with her literacy initiative, The Queen's Reading Room, to encourage reading and wellbeing among residents.

Cecile Roberts, Chief Executive of Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, said the Queen's presence had been a proud moment for everyone involved.

"You can probably see from everybody's faces that we're just incredibly proud.

It just meant the world. It was fantastic for all of us here, and particularly for the women in the women's project," she said.

Roberts added that seeing the women confidently share their stories with the Queen was one of the day's most touching moments.

"It was lovely to see those women who have been enabled, through that therapeutic intervention, to speak so clearly, and in such an empowered way, with Her Majesty. That was really lovely to see. I felt particularly proud."