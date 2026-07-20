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Prince William pays emotional tribute to football icon Kevin Keegan

Prince William pays respect to Kevin Keegan’s enduring legacy

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Published July 20, 2026

Prince William pays emotional tribute to football icon Kevin Keegan

Prince William has shared his condolences following the death of football legend Kevin Keegan, paying tribute to the former England star and manager after his passing at the age of 75.

The Prince of Wales, who serves as royal patron and former president of the Football Association, described Keegan as a “truly remarkable” figure in the sport, highlighting his influence both on and off the pitch.

Taking to Instagram Story, he wrote that he was “incredibly saddened” by the news and praised Keegan for inspiring generations through his skill, dedication and passion for football. 

Prince William pays emotional tribute to football icon Kevin Keegan

He also remembered him as a “kind and generous man” whose impact extended beyond the game.

The Prince sent his thoughts to Keegan’s family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, signing his message with “W”.

Keegan’s family confirmed his death on Monday, revealing that the two-time Ballon d’Or winner had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.


In a statement, they described him as a beloved husband, father and grandfather, while thanking the medical team who supported him throughout his illness.

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