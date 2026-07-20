Royal family kicks off celebrations as World Cup heroes return

The royal family hailed World Cup heroes for their amazing performance through out the Fifa World Cup 2026.

Spain's Fifa World Cup winners were hailed by the country's king on Monday in Madrid after returning from the United States with the trophy in tow.

Fans packed Cibeles Square in Madrid on July 20 as they gathered to welcome Spain´s players one day after the national football team won their second.

King Felipe VI and the royal family met the Spanish delegation, led by captain Rodri and coach Luis de la Fuente, at Zarzuela Palace before the players continue their journey into the city with a million fans expected to celebrate with them.

"You have shown your grit, your resilience and your courage, always backed by your technical skill, your control and command of the game, combining head and heart," the king told La Roja's stars, who were dressed in suits.

Spain beat Argentina on Sunday in extra-time thanks to Ferran Torres's strike to clinch their second World Cup, following a first victory in 2010.

The Palace released videos of celebrations and pictures of the royals on its official Instagram account.

Queen Letizia, who accompanied the King, wore a red dress to match the colour of the Spanish team's jerseys, and their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.

Felipe greeted and shook hands with each player, leaning in for a hug with Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The king told the players they had been "united" on their "odyssey" to win the expanded 48-team tournament.

US President Donald Trump and Fifa President Gianni Infantino applaud after presenting the World Cup trophy to Spain after its victory in the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.