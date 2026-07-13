Amanda Holden swears by one meal a day and home cycling to stay fit

Amanda shared that she enjoys riding her exercise bike at home two or three times a week

Amanda Holden has revealed the secret behind her toned body.

The presenter, 55, who never shies away from showing off her sizzling snaps, has shared everything she consumes in a day to maintain her physique.

Speaking to the DailyMail, the TV star revealed that she religiously follows Elizabeth Hurley's diet advice of eating one good meal a day.

She enjoys an egg white omelets with spinach, feta and avocado with a green juice for breakfast and then does not eat again until the evening.

'I'm a vegetarian, so I think I'm probably accidentally pretty healthy,' she mused. 'But I do love my food and I love my alcohol, especially an Aperol Spritz in this weather!'

Insisting she allows herself the odd indulgence, she continued: 'I applaud whatever works for anybody else, but I can't be one of those people that cuts stuff out.

'I just think life is tricky as it is, so just let yourself have what you want within good reason. A little bit of everything is good.'

Revealing the key to nailing her bikini poses she confessed: 'My mum's pretty slim, my nan is, my sister is, so I feel like it's genetic, and I just love getting on my Peloton!'

Amanda also shared that she enjoys riding her exercise bike at home two or three times a week.

On Monday, Amanda hosted the L'Oréal's Professional Color Trophy awards at the O2 Arena in London.