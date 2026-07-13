Amanda Holden swears by one meal a day and home cycling to stay fit

Published July 13, 2026
Amanda Holden has revealed the secret behind her toned body.
The presenter, 55, who never shies away from showing off her sizzling snaps, has shared everything she consumes in a day to maintain her physique.
Speaking to the DailyMail, the TV star revealed that she religiously follows Elizabeth Hurley's diet advice of eating one good meal a day.
She enjoys an egg white omelets with spinach, feta and avocado with a green juice for breakfast and then does not eat again until the evening.
'I'm a vegetarian, so I think I'm probably accidentally pretty healthy,' she mused. 'But I do love my food and I love my alcohol, especially an Aperol Spritz in this weather!'
Insisting she allows herself the odd indulgence, she continued: 'I applaud whatever works for anybody else, but I can't be one of those people that cuts stuff out.
'I just think life is tricky as it is, so just let yourself have what you want within good reason. A little bit of everything is good.'
Revealing the key to nailing her bikini poses she confessed: 'My mum's pretty slim, my nan is, my sister is, so I feel like it's genetic, and I just love getting on my Peloton!'
Amanda also shared that she enjoys riding her exercise bike at home two or three times a week.
On Monday, Amanda hosted the L'Oréal's Professional Color Trophy awards at the O2 Arena in London.