'Michael' sets new box office record with $1 billion landmark

Michael has added another feather to its cap.

The Michael Jackson biopic made box office history, becoming the first-ever biopic to cross $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Pushing past the landmark, the movie, reportedly has brought in $371.8 million domestically and $629.8 million overseas, with an overall haul of $1.001 billion, a historic first for a biopic.

It’s now one of only two films to hit the billion mark in 2026, along with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The movie broke several records along the way, including the opening weekend record for a music-based biopic, highest grossing music biopic of all time, Lionsgate’s biggest movie (and their first billion dollar making film), and the highest grossing film based on a real-life person.

Michael passed Oppenheimer's $975 million to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time across all genres.

It surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody's $911 million to take the music biopic crown. Debuted with $217 million globally, the Beat It hitmaker's movie broke the opening-weekend benchmark for musical biopics previously held by Straight Outta Compton.

The teaser trailer garnered over 116 million views in 24 hours, the biggest trailer launch ever for Lionsgate and any music biopic.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael arrived in theaters on April 24. Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

A sequel to the smash-hit movie is in the works.