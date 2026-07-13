Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy first public outing since wedding

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have made their first public outing as newlyweds.

After returning from their romantic honeymoon, the Levitating hitmaker and Turner, 36, stepped out for a relaxed date night in New York City.

On Friday, July 10, the couple was spotted arriving at the popular Tuscan restaurant I Sodi, marking their first public appearance together since tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31.

Keeping things casual for the evening, the 30-year-old American-Albanian pop star donned a fitted black tank top paired with black pants and bright yellow shoes.

While the Masters of the Air star opted for a navy hoodie, blue jeans and tan boots.

The outing comes shortly after the newlyweds returned from their honeymoon, during which the Training Session songstress gave fans a glimpse into their getaway by sharing loved-up photos on social media.

While the two has offered snippets of married life online, this marks the first time they have been seen together in public since their wedding.

Lipa and Turner enjoyed their honeymoon with a luxury road trip across Italy. Starting in Sicily, then they moved up through the Amalfi Coast, and ended on the Tuscan coast.

The couple stayed at some of the most famous and expensive hotels in the country. Their stops included, Villa Igiea in Palermo, Sicily; Palazzo Margherita in Bernalda; Hotel Il Pellicano in Porto Ercole; La Posta Vecchia in Ladispoli; and Hotel Locarno in Rome.

Notably, back in New York, Lipa has already returned to work, with the One Kiss singer recently making several visits to Electric Lady Studios as she continues work on new music.