Lorna Luxe says late husband left notes to protect her future relationships

Lorna shared that her late husband John always wanted her to find love again

Lorna Luxe has shared her late husband John Andrews' dating advice in a candid interview.

The influencer,43, lost John last year after the couple spent 16 years as together as husband and wife.

For the unversed, John passed away on February 11, 2026, following his 2023 diagnosis and a gruelling battle with stage four adrenal cancer.

In a new interview, Lorna shared that her late husband John always wanted her to find love again but with some red flags she should not be ignoring.'

He wrote notes of the type of person he wants me to be with,' she told The Sun. 'Things like: "This person needs to be kind," or "Don’t let them do this. That’s a red flag."

He said: "I worry about your money, so don’t have a joint bank account." It’s all these cute things where he’s just trying to protect me.

'One of my big fears right now is, what if that was my one great love and I’ve lost it? And that’s it now, because no one’s going to come close.'

Lorna added she feels like she is 'starting from scratch' but there's 'no way she will stay single forever'.

Earlier this year, Lorna took to Instagram and share a lengthy, heart wrenching note confirming the death of her husband, John Andrews.

It is pertinent to mention that John previously worked as a banker. Following his cancer diagnosis in 2023 and Lorna's continued success as an influencer, he gave up his job to focus on his health and helping his wife work.