Jay-Z's 30th anniversary concert faces major setback

Jay-Z fans disappointed after mismanagement complaints during celebration

Jay-Z is currently on his 30th anniversary tour but many fans faced issues in trying to witness the rapper perform his classic hits.

The 56-year-old singer performed a three-day residency at Yankee Stadium and the last show was delayed by hours.

Several groups of fans broke through the security protocol which led the administration into lockdown of the entire venue.

Consequently, the stadium was shut down for over two hours until the security team investigated the security threat.

According to reports, the gates meant to open at 8 p.m. were not opened until 10 p.m., leaving waiting fans outside.

The Young Forever singer reportedly climbed up the stage at 12:15 a.m. and kickstarted the concert.

Among the fans, Charlamagne The God, A$AP Rocky and Fabolous were also left stranded outside the venue until the gates opened.

Rosalynn Glover, who came all the way from Atlanta, told WABC, “We got here a little after 8, went to Gate 2, they bum rushed Gate 2. Bum rushed. People went past security, were not checked and got into the stadium. They closed down Gate 2, we went to Gate 4, same thing happened. We were at the suite section, they would not even let us in there.”

Videos from the incident also went viral on social media as fans complained of the mismanagement.