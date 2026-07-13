‘New Girl’ cast fought to keep Lamorne Morris as Winston

Zooey Deschanel revealed that New Girl almost had a very different Winston Bishop.

The actress said Lamorne Morris was not immediately chosen for the role, even though she and other cast members believed he was the right person for it.

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, Deschanel explained that Morris had first auditioned for Coach. However, he later accepted another TV pilot, which was eventually not picked up.

After Damon Wayans Jr had to leave New Girl and return to Happy Endings, the show introduced Winston as a new member of the loft.

Morris was considered for the role, but studio executives continued looking at other actors.

Deschanel said she read scenes with some people but kept coming back to Morris. Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield also believed he was the best choice.

The cast then decided to speak up.

Deschanel wrote letters to studio and network executives asking them to cast Morris. Other cast members also contacted people involved in the decision to show their support.

Their efforts worked and Morris officially joined the show as Winston.

The decision became an important part of New Girl, with Winston later becoming one of the show’s most loved characters.

Deschanel also praised Hannah Simone’s audition for Cece, saying she immediately loved her simple and smart approach to the character.

New Girl premiered in 2011 and ran for seven seasons.