Meghan Markle team issues statement after Duchess shares King Charles photo

Meghan Markle's team shared a special message after the Duchess of Sussex publicly 'offered' an olive branch to King Charles despite reports of a fresh snub.

On May 19, the Duchess of Sussex did not hold back but delighted fans with rare photos from her and Prince Harry's grand wedding day.

Beautiful photos from St George's Chapel to the couple's iconic dance moves at their wedding reception, Meghan treated netizens with a big surprise.

However, one photo featuring King Charles in her collage garnered attention.

Many called it an olive branch from Meghan's side.

Soon after that, the Duchess of Sussex's As Ever team issued a statement, marking the eighth wedding anniversary of their founder.

Sharing a dreamy image from Harry and Meghan's big day, they wrote, "The feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter.

"Celebrating 8 years of our founder @meghan and Prince Harry’s love story."

Meghan Markle's gesture towards the monarch may indicate that the Sussexes seek peace and reconciliation.

Although it is reported that Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips.

Earlier, an insider told Hello! Magazine, "Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited."