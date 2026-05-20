 
Geo News

Meghan Markle team issues statement after Duchess shares King Charles photo

King Charles becomes part of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 8th anniversary celebration
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 20, 2026

Meghan Markle team issues statement after Duchess shares King Charles photo
Meghan Markle team issues statement after Duchess shares King Charles photo

Meghan Markle's team shared a special message after the Duchess of Sussex publicly 'offered' an olive branch to King Charles despite reports of a fresh snub.

On May 19, the Duchess of Sussex did not hold back but delighted fans with rare photos from her and Prince Harry's grand wedding day.

Beautiful photos from St George's Chapel to the couple's iconic dance moves at their wedding reception, Meghan treated netizens with a big surprise.

However, one photo featuring King Charles in her collage garnered attention.

Meghan Markle team issues statement after Duchess shares King Charles photo

Many called it an olive branch from Meghan's side.

Soon after that, the Duchess of Sussex's As Ever team issued a statement, marking the eighth wedding anniversary of their founder.

Sharing a dreamy image from Harry and Meghan's big day, they wrote, "The feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter.

"Celebrating 8 years of our founder @meghan and Prince Harry’s love story."

Meghan Markle's gesture towards the monarch may indicate that the Sussexes seek peace and reconciliation.

Although it is reported that Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips. 

Earlier, an insider told Hello! Magazine, "Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited."

Meghan skips heartbeat over Harry's breathtaking gesture: ‘Love won't fade' video
Meghan skips heartbeat over Harry's breathtaking gesture: ‘Love won't fade'
Diana's brother releases heartwarming photos on Prince Harry's big day
Diana's brother releases heartwarming photos on Prince Harry's big day
King Charles Buckingham Palace stunt sparks reaction from Idris Elba
King Charles Buckingham Palace stunt sparks reaction from Idris Elba
Princess Kate secretly deals with new challenge after health battle
Princess Kate secretly deals with new challenge after health battle
Prince William steps in for King Charles as Palace shares major update
Prince William steps in for King Charles as Palace shares major update
Prince Edward makes statement as he honours royal legacy: ‘extraordinary'
Prince Edward makes statement as he honours royal legacy: ‘extraordinary'
Royal experts reveal biggest truth about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal experts reveal biggest truth about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'react' to Sarah Ferguson, Diddy 'ties'
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'react' to Sarah Ferguson, Diddy 'ties'