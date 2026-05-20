Prince William's view on Harry, Meghan gets stronger after new reveal

Prince William might be planning a crucial meeting with King Charles after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest move that's being read as a dig at the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex's online 8th wedding anniversary celebration details have raised eybrows among concerns. Meghan allegedly mocked the senior royals with her telling post.

Meghan used her eigth wedding anniversary celebrations as a pointed public reminder of her weddin, sharing a carefully curated collection of previously unseen wedding photographs, which largely excluded senior royals from view.

Whether the Duchess intended it to come across that way or not, many people inside the royal household felt the message was unmistakable.

Yet apart from a brief glimpse of King Charles III walking Markle down the aisle, senior members of the monarchy were almost entirely absent from the images, reigniting debate over Harry and Meghan's fractured relationship with the institution they left behind in 2020.

There was a noticeable absence of senior royals in photographs from what was ultimately one of the biggest state occasions the monarchy had staged in years. However, a glimpse of them appears in a photo with all gathered at the venue.

Some critics and royal insiders believe the former actress deliberately reframed the memory of the wedding around the people she personally feels loyal to now, rather than the institution and family that surrounded the event at the time.

It is to mention here that Meghan's and Harry's ceremony at St George's Chapel was attended by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham and George Clooney.

By centering the images around celebrity guests, close confidantes, intimate moments with Harry, and her own mother, while barely acknowledging the royal family, it was viewed by some as a symbolic statement about where the Sussexes now place their emotional allegiance.

Among the images shared were photographs of the Duke and Duchess dancing and kissing during their evening reception, alongside behind-the-scenes moments from their official wedding portraits.

Elton John, who performed at the wedding, appeared in some photographs, while longtime Markle confidante Isabel May was pictured embracing Harry. Markle was also seen speaking with her mother, Doria Ragland, while the rest of the royal household was notably absent.

The post clearly confirmed the couple's deterirated relationship with Kate and William.