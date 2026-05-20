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Prince William, Princess Kate break royal tradition with fresh ban

Prince and Princess of Wales new condition for Forest Lodge laid bare
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a firm decision to put the bad memories of the past behind them and move into their ‘forever home’ Forest Lodge last November.

William and Kate’s decision to move into the new property in Windsor from their Adelaide Cottage had not just been a mere upgrade to a bigger property but it marked the beginning of a new era for the Waleses.

They had taken many untraditional steps to ensure that they were not only preparing for their next role in the royal family but also to protect their private life, especially with their children from the prying eyes of the public. Hence, they placed a ban on a key royal protocol in their new move, according to royal biographer Robert Hardman.

The author revealed that the future King and Queen have “ruled out employing a royal butler”.

“The couple did not seek to boost the staff numbers at Adelaide Cottage, not least because there would be little room to do so. Reports that the Prince was hiring a valet were knocked back,” he said in his latest book.

“The Kensington Palace team does include a ‘yeoman’, a multi-tasking attendant who looks after everything from luggage to uniforms, but there is no ‘gentleman’s gentleman’ on the staff.”

He added that there is certainly no butler so the environment is just William and Kate with their three children.

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