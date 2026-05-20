Prince Harry, Meghan 'returned' to UK on wedding milestone: Details emerge

Meghan Markle shared a surprise update, generating excitement about her and Prince Harry's return to the UK for their anniversary celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a heartfelt handwritten note given to her by British Airways flight crew, marking the Sussexes' eighth wedding anniversary.

The letter reads, "Dearest Harry and Meghan, Wishing you a wonderful wedding anniversary, With love, The whole British Airways family."

Notably, the flight's number, "BA269," alongside the date May 18, was mentioned on the note.

Netizens were left shocked, thinking the former working royals had made a much-awaited comeback to the UK as they began a new chapter in their lives.

But that was not the case. Meghan received this special message on her way back home from Geneva, a day before her wedding milestone.

An insider told People, "Meghan’s flight crew was so lovely on her way back from Geneva. They all came to say happy anniversary and shared their memories of where they were on the day."

Not only that, the crew members gave treats to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan was deeply "touched" by the sweet gesture and wanted to publicly thank them.

For the unversed, Meghan was in Geneva for the installation ceremony of the Lost Screen Memorial at the Place des Nations to shed light on the harm of the digital world on children.