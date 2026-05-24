Why Pete Davidson's ex Elsie Hewitt's remarks left comedian in disbelief?

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's split resulted in shocking comments from the model

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s relationship has come to a surprising end as friends believed they made a strong couple, and seemed excited to be together.

The 32-year-old comedian and the influencer welcomed their baby daughter Scottie Rose five months before they split up and a friend noted that they were rooting for them as “This should be the most exciting time for him.”

The insider continued, “The two of them maybe clashed too much. Having a baby is difficult — no one can prepare you for what happens after you have a baby,” according to Page Six.

However, a separate source clarified that the Saturday Night Live alum and the model were not conflicted about the baby but rather the signs of incompatibility had been showing way before they had the child.

Davidson’s friend told the outlet that he was in utter disbelief when he learnt about the new mom claiming to be raising her daughter all on her own, while taking care of the finances as well.

They noted that the King of Staten Island star’s “main priority right now is making sure that Elsie and Scottie are looked after, so it’s utterly confusing to everyone who knows them why she would possibly post anything about him not supporting her.”

Davidson had reportedly always wanted to be a father and thus his pal called the split “a sad situation for everyone.”

Regardless, Davidson is doing much better than his previous breakups as he has worked on himself for a long time and is “committed to being a good dad. He’s almost two years out of [his last stint at] rehab. Things have been well. He’s working really hard at it.”

The source made it clear that it is highly unlikely that Hewitt and him get back together but the new dad is taking care of the family despite the breakup. Davidson provides “the rent, their living expenses and their health insurance” and has built his schedule around being in the city more so that he is physically near them.