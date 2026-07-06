Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's honeymoon plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both wore Christian Dior Haute Couture on their wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have only just said "I do," but fans are already wondering where the newlyweds could spend their honeymoon.

One place that has quickly become part of the conversation is the beautiful Cotswolds in Oxfordshire.

The couple married at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, July 3. Taylor's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the wedding and shared that actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Instead of having bridesmaids and groomsmen, the singer and the NFL star chose close family members. Travis' brother Jason Kelce was his best man, while Taylor's brother Austin Swift served as her man of honour.

After the heartwarming ceremony, a billboard outside the venue lit up with the words, "JUST&T MARRIED," leaving the entire internet going crazy.

Taylor and Travis, however, both wore Christian Dior Haute Couture, while their custom shoes were made by Christian Louboutin.

Around 1,000 guests reportedly attended, including Zoe Kravitz, Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, Jack Antonoff, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, the Haim sisters, Kelsea Ballerini, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon and Graham Norton.

Now, attention has turned to the couple's honeymoon. The Cotswolds is seen as a possible choice because the Life of a Showgirl singer stayed there during her 2024 Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift reportedly rented a countryside home near Chipping Norton, where Travis also visited.