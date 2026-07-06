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SZA says autism diagnosis answered questions she had for years

SZA reveals that she was recently diagnosed with high functioning autism

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 06, 2026

SZA reveals that she was recently diagnosed with high functioning autism
SZA reveals that she was recently diagnosed with high functioning autism

Singer songwriter SZA has shared a very personal update with fans after revealing that she was recently diagnosed with high functioning autism.

The Grammy winner announced the news on Instagram and said she had "finally took the time" to get properly evaluated.

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, told her fans that she’s diagnosed with high functioning autism along with traits Asperger's syndrome.

Staying true to her playful personality, SZA also joked about the diagnosis, writing: "stop playing in my face cause pattern recognition told me and I WILL get to the bottom if it thanks . pretty sure this is why I’m taking Ai so personally btw lol. And also why I’m in every comment section."

SZA says autism diagnosis answered questions she had for years

The Snooze singer’s post quickly got love from her fans, with many thanking the singer for being so honest about her experience and sending messages of support.

The announcement came during a busy time in SZA's career after the release of her new song "is it cool?" with Steve Lacy.

The 36-year-old music icon, however, also recently opened up about struggling creatively after the success of SOS, Lana and her tour.

She admitted she felt lost until producer Michael introduced her to Steve Lacy.

SZA said recording with him changed everything. Listening to his music and spending time with him inspired her again and helped bring back her creativity.

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