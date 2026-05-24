What 'excites' Sarah Ferguson? Palace insider spills awful details

Sarah Ferguson yet again came to limelight to seemingly spoil her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's new chapter of life following months of scandals.

From her connections with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to royal downfall, the public has witnessed it all.

The author, Andrew Lownie, who unveiled the dark secrets of York, is here with shocking details about Sarah's preferences for her romantic partner since day one.

The updated version of his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Mr Lownie quoted a Palace source that revealed the "bad boy" excites Fergie.

"A Palace source emphasised that Sarah always gravitated to being with the bad boy: 'Look at her long history; every man she dated or associated with had a controversial past – they all have sleazy and chequered pasts,'" it has been revealed.

An insider further shared, "'It excites Fergie; it’s what drives her. She likes to live on the edge. She can’t settle down with a good man. It would bore her to tears."