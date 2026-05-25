Jungkook breaks internet as new vlog hits 7m views within 1 hour

Jungkook is officially back in his vlogging era and fans cannot get enough of it.

The BTS superstar sent the internet into meltdown after his latest vlog racked up more than 7 million views within just one hour of being posted on Instagram.

The explosive response came less than 24 hours after another one of his tour vlogs crossed a staggering 31.1 million views, proving that fans have been eagerly waiting for Jungkook’s return to personal video content.

The singer recently surprised ARMY by sharing back-to-back vlogs from BTS’ Las Vegas shows during the group’s second ARIRANG World Tour stop on May 24.

The videos offered fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into Jungkook’s life on tour, featuring candid backstage moments, cinematic edits and chaotic interactions that instantly reminded longtime followers of his beloved GCF (Golden Closet Film) era.

Jungkook’s connection with vlogging dates all the way back to BTS’ early days. He first began casually recording video logs around the group’s pre-debut period in 2013 before eventually transforming his hobby into the fan-favourite “G.C.F” series, beautifully shot travel films that showcased his passion for directing, editing and storytelling.

Over the years, the singer also shared camping vlogs, spontaneous livestreams and raw behind-the-scenes clips that allowed fans to feel closer to him beyond the stage.

During the concert, Jungkook revealed that he wanted to start documenting memories from the tour to share with fans.

He later posted a stylish reel of himself riding a red Ducati through the desert and even shared a casting call for a videographer and editor to join him on tour.

Fellow BTS member V also joined in by filming Jungkook onstage, delighting fans with their playful interaction.

Social media quickly erupted as ARMY celebrated the singer’s return to content creation.

For longtime fans, Jungkook’s latest uploads feel less like ordinary tour updates and more like the revival of a cherished chapter in BTS history.