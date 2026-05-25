'Call': Katie Price says Lee Andrews secretly contacted her from hidden phone

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance

Katie Price has shared another update about her husband Lee Andrews, who is still missing, claiming he had three phones in a bizarre new revelation.

It comes after Lee Andrews' former girlfriend, Alana Percival, made shocking claims about him, alleging that Andrews told her he was seriously ill shortly after the pair began dating last year.

She also shared cryptic messages including a post about 'karma,' amid the ongoing drama surrounding his disappearance.

Now, in her new Youtube video, the mum-of-five claimed that Lee told her that his "kidnappers" had taken two of his phones, but that he had a secret third one which he used to contact her.

The video was reportedly filmed a day after Lee went missing.

"Because last night, they said, ‘They’ve taken two of my phones. They don’t know I’m on this phone'. And so he said, ‘I’ll just let you know I’ve been arrested. If they ring you,'" she claims he told her.

"He wrote a text quick. I mean, I’m hope he’s all right, but I don’t know," she continued, before showing herself leaving a voice note for her father-in-law, whose number Lee gave her just moments before he disappeared.'

Since then, his dad has claimed that his son is not missing but is actually locked up in prison instead.

Katie later branded those claims "fake news", adding: "This is fake news. Lee is still missing. Me and his family know what’s going on and working with the authorities involved."

Katie revealed last week that she had filed a Missing Persons Report for Lee with the British embassy after not being able to contact him.

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance, a decision that sparked speculation about whether he was the right partner for the former glamour model.