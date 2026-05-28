Royal family releases urgent statement as Queen rushed to hospital

Queen Sonja of Norway has been rushed to the hospital due to heart problems, as confirmed by the Norwegian Royal House.

In a statement on Wednesday, they said, "Her Majesty the Queen was admitted to the National Hospital today due to heart problems."

A few days ago, it was also revealed to the public that the Queen has been receiving treatment for heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

On May 24, the royal family's spokesperson shared, "Her Majesty the Queen is, following examinations at the National Hospital today, on sick leave for a week due to atrial fibrillation and heart failure. The Queen needs rest and adjustment of her medication."

The Queen of Norway has also cancelled her engagements, including a high-profile meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fans sent prayers for the Queen's speedy recovery.

It is important to note that the Queen's daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, is also dealing with serious health issues.

Diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, "The Crown Princess is seriously ill, and I think she has gotten a bit worse lately," shared her husband, Crown Prince Haakon.