‘Euphoria' star makes unexpected confession about Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria star Anna Van Patten has shared how impressed she was after working closely with Sydney Sweeney on the new season of the hit drama.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bustle, Anna revealed that this one particular moment on set left her genuinely amazed.

The 27-year-old star explained that she watched Sydney perform a difficult stunt scene again and again without hesitation.

According to Anna, Sydney kept giving more energy to the scene every single time and stayed fully committed during filming.

Anna said it was exciting to watch the Christy actress work so confidently and naturally on screen.

However, she avoided sharing too many details because she does not want to spoil important scenes from the upcoming season.

The actress also opened up about her experience working with Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett in the series. Anna described Zendaya as calm, kind and welcoming, adding that she made her feel comfortable from the very first day of filming.

Sydney Sweeney has continued receiving praise from many actors in Hollywood as her popularity keeps growing.

Actress Amanda Seyfried also recently called The Housemaid actress a sweet and generous person while speaking about the pressure that comes with sudden fame and public attention.