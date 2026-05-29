Niall Horan teases fan-favourite tracks ahead of 'Dinner Party' Tour

Niall Horan just teased that his fans have already picked a favourite Dinner Party song.

The former One Direction star recently hosted an exclusive listening session in Berlin, Germany on May 28.

Limited to just 1,000 fans who purchased a specific album bundle through his official store, the highly exclusive event was held to promote his fourth studio album.

After the event wrapped up, the Slow Hands hitmaker recorded a video from the backseat of a moving car, saying, “Thank you so much Berlin and Germany.”

“That was just an incredible day,” he continued while leaving the intimate fan gathering with a full heart. “Amazing to watch the fans listening to the new album for the first time.”

Niall went on to tease, “and i think i found out what the favorites are.”

Notably before this personal video message he shared a glimpse from the listening session where the whole crowd was singing and vibing to Little More Time from the upcoming album.

“i’ll see you again in October. Lots of love see you soon,” the former X Factor contestant said before signing out.

Interestingly, fans were treated to an intimate, personal experience where the 32-year-old singer and musician played unreleased tracks, answered questions, and handed out posters.

For the unversed, Niall will return to Germany later in the year for his official Dinner Party Live On Tour, with stops in:

Hamburg (Barclays Arena) – October 7

Berlin (Uber Arena) – October 8

Cologne (LANXESS Arena) – October 13

Munich (Olympiahalle) – October 31