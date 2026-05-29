Olivia Rodrigo gets ultimate compliment from fans after major announcement

Olivia Rodrigo garnered the ultimate praise for You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love after a major announcement.

After overwhelming fans’ demands the Drivers License hitmaker finally unveiled the tracklist of her third album.

Earlier this week, she took to her official Instagram to reveal the song names on her upcoming album, slated to release on June 12.

“Only 3 weeks till the album is yours!!!” the Happier singer captioned the post. “I can’t wait for you guys to hear these songs [three pink heart emojis].”

She shared a snapshot on social media on Tuesday, May 26, featuring the names of all 13 songs on her next LP.

To the left of an image of the singer looking downcast next to a park swing at nighttime, the song titles are displayed in pink lettering that looks like embroidery.

You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love tracklist - Olivia Rodrigo

Interestingly, all of the songs are sorted into two sections:

“Girl So in Love”

Drop Dead — Lead singer

Stupid Song

Honeybee

Maggots for Brains

U + Me =

My Way

Purple

“You Seem Pretty Sad”

The Cure

Begged

What’s Wrong With Me

Less

Expectations

Cigarette Smoke

In the comments section some fans claimed their favourite track meanwhile some claimed the whole album.

livies hq commented, “we claim all of them!!”

One admirer chimed in saying, “claiming honeybee.”

Another wrote, “claiming every single one.”

A third added, “CLAIMING EVERY TRACK.”

When fans comment that they are "claiming every track," that’s the ultimate praise for any singer.

Instead of picking just one favourite song from the newly revealed 13-song tracklist, Rodrogo’s fans are declaring that the entire album looks flawless.

They believe You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love will be a "no-skip album" where every single song is excellent.