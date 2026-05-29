Scooter Braun makes rare comment about Sydney Sweeney romance

Looks like Scooter Braun is entering his soft-launch boyfriend era – except there’s nothing subtle about the way he talks about Sydney Sweeney.

During an appearance on the Second Thought podcast with Suzy Weiss, the former music mogul practically turned into Sydney Sweeney’s personal fan club while opening up about their relationship.

“I’ve met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth," Braun shared. “It is one of the biggest surprises ever.”

Translation? The man is gone.

Braun, who officially retired from music management in 2024, also admitted he’s been fully into Euphoria lately – though he confessed he may not exactly be objective.

“I am catching it. I’m biased, I like it. I think there’s been an incredible performance by a certain actress,” he joked.

The couple first sparked dating rumours back in 2025, when insiders claimed the pair were “casually” seeing each other.

Fast-forward a few months, and things apparently escalated quickly behind the scenes.

“Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great,” a source previously said. “They’re in a committed relationship and things are serious."

And honestly, social media already figured that out long ago.

Last month, Braun hard-launched the romance with a cozy black-and-white Instagram snap captioned, “Lucky bastard.”

Meanwhile, Sweeney followed up with her own Stagecoach photo dump featuring cuddly moments, goofy photo booth pictures and one very smitten Scooter Braun lifting her up during performances.

“cowboy kind of weekend,” she wrote.

As for the criticism surrounding the unexpected celebrity pairing? Braun reportedly is not losing sleep over it.

“He finds the headlines comical,” one insider said. “Sydney and Scooter are totally confident and comfortable in their relationship.”