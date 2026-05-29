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Suki Waterhouse shares honest confession about life after motherhood

Suki Waterhouse reveals emotional shift in relationship with Robert Pattinson
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 29, 2026

Suki Waterhouse shares honest confession about life after motherhood
Suki Waterhouse shares honest confession about life after motherhood

Suki Waterhouse is entering a softer, more honest era – and apparently motherhood cracked her wide open before helping put her back again together again.

While promoting her upcoming album Loveland, the singer and model got refreshingly candid about life after welcoming her daughter with fiancé Robert Pattinson – and it was not all dreamy baby photos and matching family aesthetics.

“I felt like my identity had been cut open in becoming a mother and also having a lot of expectations on myself,” Waterhouse admitted. “Internally, there's been quite a lot of turmoil and just wondering if I'm doing the right thing.”

The 34-year-old also described the emotional chaos that came with early motherhood, joking that postpartum hormones deserve their own warning label.

“And especially, oh my God, the hormones right after you have a baby are so intense,” she shared.

But somewhere between sleepless nights and emotional spirals, Waterhouse says she slowly found her confidence again – and even discovered a new version of her relationship with Pattinson.

“Your old relationship has been wiped out, and so it's building that new one and kind of celebrating the beauty in that, like, we've survived this,” she explained.

The famously private couple, engaged since 2023, rarely share details about their daughter. Still, Waterhouse melted fans earlier this year after posting a rare glimpse from the toddler’s Elmo-themed birthday party.

“My princess is 2 she's the light of my life,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Pattinson previously offered his own unexpectedly adorable parenting confession while talking to Vogue.

“My baby smells incredible,” he laughed. “She doesn't smell like other babies.”

Honestly, that might be the most Robert Pattinson quote ever.

Waterhouse’s new album Loveland drops July 10 – and judging by her latest reflections, it may be her most personal chapter yet.

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