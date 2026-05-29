BTS members break into tears while discussing comeback

Even BTS felt the weight of fans’ expectations before their comeback.

The BTS members once broke down in tears over fears of meeting fans’ expectations ahead of their epic return with ARIRANG.

BTS leader RM reflected on an emotional reunion during the group’s military period during which the members had an emotional moment.

He recalled how the group’s military enlistment period was mentally difficult, revealing that the members even broke down in tears during a private reunion at Jimin’s house.

They were worried about keeping BTS together and living up to fans’ expectations.

“When Jin-hyung was discharged from the military [in June 2024] … at that time, everyone was in a bad mental state,” he said during a Weverse livestream on Thursday, May 28, according to the site’s auto-generated English translation.

Around that time, the Bangtan Boys gathered at Jimin’s house for dinner, where, according to RM, “tears” were shed.

“We talked about a lot of things,” he continued, while also reflecting on wanting to repay ARMY for their patience. “After making the album, this wait for those who’ve been waiting,” RM added. “I wanted to pay back for that.”

This reunion came during the members’ mandatory military enlistment period, which lasted from late 2022 to June 2025.

BTS eventually reunited in 2026, appearing more stronger and united than ever They embarked on a global stadium tour set to continue through 2027 after releasing ARIRANG.