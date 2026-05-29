Zendaya reveals sweet family detail hidden in 'Euphoria's' look

Zendaya just revealed that one of the most personal details in Euphoria has actually been hiding in plain sight this whole time – and it involves her mom.

While breaking down Rue’s wardrobe for a new interview with Elle, Zendaya explained why the troubled fan-favourite has basically turned the white tank top into a lifestyle choice.

“This is miss Rue, going through it as always,” Zendaya joked while reacting to a new still from the show’s third and final season. “Same old white tank top and a vintage button-up.”

Rue may be chaotic emotionally, but fashion-wise? Locked into one very specific vibe. According to Zendaya, that’s intentional.

“While incredibly unpredictable, I think the way she presents herself to the world is also really consistent,” she explained.

“She likes to make sure that she herself is comfortable and stays in her comfort zone. So it's the same shoes, same hair, same tank top.”

But fans completely missed the sweetest detail: Rue’s rings actually belong to Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer.

“There's two rings she wears on these two fingers,” Zendaya shared. “Those were my mom's rings.”

And honestly, that tracks. Zendaya has hyped up her mom’s jewelry skills for years, once calling her a “dope a** jewelry designer/maker” online.

The actress also admitted she’s basically become Rue’s unofficial archivist.

“I have a little archive of, like, all her clothes, so everything that I've worn on the show, I have,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, fans are already bracing themselves for emotional damage ahead of the series finale, airing May 31 on HBO – because if Rue is still wearing the same tank top, chances are she’s still going through it.