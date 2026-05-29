JoJo Siwa celebrates one year of romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa is deeply in love and she wants the world to know.

The 23-year-old singer, dancer and actress marked one year of relationship with boyfriend Chris Hughes and her anniversary post is straight out of a romance movie.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, May 28, the Blurt star posted sweet and adorable photos of the couple and called her love interest the “greatest gift’ of her life.

The greatest gift I’ve ever received in life was 365 days ago [white heart emoji],” she began. “What a beautiful year it’s been with you by my side.”

The J Team actress turned her one-year anniversary message into a real life love letter that felt like a rom-com ending. “I wake up with more love every day, more gratitude every day, and a bigger smile on my face every day,” she penned.

The Dance Moms alum reflected on a year of love and happiness with her beau, writing, “From every phone call, to every plane ride, to every memory made together in the last year, I’m grateful for every single one.”

She continued, “and when I look back, I just smile to myself peacefully feeling so complete. Happy one year to the one I love, my bestest friend. [red heart emoji].”

The series of photos and videos included couple moments from brother Jayden's wedding earlier this year, the pair playing golf, on vacation and Hughes, 33, backstage at one of Siwa's shows as they shared a sweet moment.

He also sweetly dropped a comment under her celebratory post writing, “hey that's me [red heart emoji].”