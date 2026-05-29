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Jennifer Lopez says she made 'wrong choices' in apparent Ben Affleck swipe

Lopez had said 'I do' to Affleck in 2022 but filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 29, 2026

Jennifer Lopez discussed her relationship status during Wednesdays episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Jennifer Lopez discussed her relationship status during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jennifer Lopez admitted she made the wrong choices through out her life as she appeared to take a swipe at her ex Ben Affleck.

The 56-year-old singer, who has been busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film Office Romance, discussed her relationship status during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Lopez had said 'I do' to Affleck in 2022 but filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary. Their divorce was officially finalized last year in February.

At one point during the interview, Kimmel asked the On The Floor hitmaker, 'You're single right now?'

'I am!' she confirmed with a cheerful smile as the audience erupted into supportive cheers and applause.

'I should have done it sooner,' Lopez further expressed to the host. 'I've been doing it all wrong. I've been doing it all wrong, trust me.' Kimmel then questioned the actress, 'Would you consider becoming the next Bachelorette here on ABC?'

'No,' she quickly replied while giving her head a shake. 'Are you crazy! I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now.' Lopez then added that being single was 'fantastic' before sharing whether she plans to find love later in the future.

'I'll find somebody somewhere one day if they're good enough,' the star nonchalantly added.

The mom-of-two has been filtering through a busy schedule as she prepares for her upcoming rom-com Office Romance to hit Netflix on June 5.

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