Scooter Braun gets honest about Taylor Swift feud

Scooter Braun is finally breaking his silence on his alleged feud with Taylor Swift after the pop star bought back her masters.

Setting the record straight on his infamous fallout with the Cruel Summer hitmaker years after acquiring her masters, the record executive claimed they barely know each other.

“I don’t know Taylor Swift. I think I’ve met her in my life three times,” he stressed. “I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life.”

The businessman spoke about their drama on the Second Thought podcast episode that dropped Thursday, May 28.

He emphasised he’s had minimal interaction with the 14-time Grammy winner, despite their very public feud and still doesn’t fully understand the feud but acknowledged the controversy helped spark a larger movement of artists wanting to own their music.

Braun, 44, claimed the Eras Tour superstar once invited him to a private party and that she told him she had “the utmost respect” for him, but that was the extent of their interactions

“I will never truly understand that situation to this day. I wish her nothing but the best,” he insisted.

Justin Bieber’s former manager continued, “People are usually shocked to find out that I legitimately don’t know her and didn’t have many interactions with her and never really knew her.”

For the unversed, the the investor’s feud with Swift, 36, dates back to 2019 when he bought the rights to her first six albums, titled Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation, from her former record label, Big Machine Records, without her approval.

In a scathing 2019 Tumblr post, Swift, 36, wrote that she was devastated that her master recordings had been sold off to Braun in a $300 million deal.

Then, Investment firm Shamrock Capital ended up purchasing Swift’s music from Braun in November 2020.

In May 2025, Swift announced she bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital after re-recording four of her past albums as a way to reclaim her music.