Taylor Swift, 'Toy Story 5' connection explained finally

Sorry Swifties – Toy Story 5 is not secretly soundtracked by Taylor Swift, no matter how convincing the internet tried to be.

The filmmakers behind the upcoming Pixar sequel have officially shut down the viral theory that had fans convinced a Swift track was hiding in the toy box.

During a recent interview with Shivani Khosla, directors Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris, alongside producer Lindsey Collins, admitted they were just as surprised everyone else by how far the rumour spiraled.

“It surprised us,” Stanton said. “We'd be freakin' honoured. The sad truth is we watched the movie being mixed last week, and the song on the end of that was not [a] Taylor Swift song.”

Translation: nice idea, internet – but no Easter egg this time.

So how did this whole theory even start?

It began when Swift’s official website briefly featured a mysterious countdown page on April 30, 2026, styled with blue skies and fluffy clouds that fans immediately clocked as “very Toy Story-coded.”

From there, the internet did what it does best: connect dots that may or may not exist.

Fans also noticed that Toy Story 5 is set to release on June 19, 2026 – the same date marking 20 years since Swift dropped her debut single “Tim McGraw.”

Naturally, that was enough to send the internet into full detective mode.

While this particular crossover did not make it into reality, the idea is not totally far-fetched. The singer-songwriter’s growing Disney connection – from her record-breaking Eras Tour film to multiple streaming projects – keeps the door slightly open for a future collaboration.

For now though, Pixar is sticking to its toys, and Swift is staying far away from Andy’s room.