Ariana Grande drops lead single from upcoming album

Ariana Grande released a new single, titled Hate That I Made You Love Me, from her upcoming album, Petal.

Taking to her official Instagram on Friday, May 29, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress announced that her new song is out now.

The social media post featured a black-and-white, ethereal close-up portrait of the 7 Rings hitmaker with her eyes closed, partially obscured by blurred flowers.

The latest post received over one million likes within three hours of being posted.

It is pertinent to note that, Hate That I Made You Love Me, serves as the lead single of her upcoming eighth studio album.

However, the track is the second song on the tracklist for Petal, which is scheduled to drop in full on July 31.

Grande wrote and produced the track alongside her long-time hitmaking collaborators, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

A comic-book-inspired lyric video is out now on YouTube.

Additionally, the official cinematic music video starring actor Justin Long is set to premiere on Monday, June 1.

The upcoming album follows her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine.

After her highly anticipated work in the Wicked film series, the Bang Bang singer returned to the music recording studio to brew some new music for her fans.

Now her admirers are eagerly waiting to hear something new from the Thank U, Next singer.