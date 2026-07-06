Katie Price on media scrutiny: Journalists forget their words affect real lives

Katie Price has confessed that she now takes the constant media coverage as a compliment.

The former glamour model ,49 ,is all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The mum-of-five reflected on the 'relentless' press coverage she has endured and opened up about how it negatively impacted her mental health in the past.

In an interview with the Press Association she said: "I’m not saying I’ve done things the best way – but I am real.

Price told PA: "My relationship with the press now is… because everything is on social media, they now have to find stuff for clickbait.

Price continued: "I used to have such a good relationship with (the media).

"Then there was a 15-year period where they were just shocking towards me."

The model has previously opened up about suffering from major mental breakdowns which resulted in severe depression and said her struggles were exacerbated by constant media scrutiny.

Price said: "A lot of journalists don’t care, because that’s their job. They can write what they want, go home and have their life.

"They forget what they write sticks and affects you, affects the family. They were relentless and that didn’t help with my breakdown."

Price, who has been engaged nine times and married four times, has come under the spotlight since tying the knot with her new husband Andrews.

Price has been in the spotlight for three decades, having first risen to fame under her alter ego, Jordan, as a Page 3 girl in 1996.

She appeared on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, where she met her now ex-husband Peter Andre and has since featured on Celebrity Big Brother and Loose Women, as well as starring in several of her own reality series.

It will be available on Sky and streaming service Now on 8 July.