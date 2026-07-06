Mel B breaks into tears on first wedding anniversary with Rory McPhee

Melanie “Mel B” Brown got emotional while celebrating a special new personal milestone.

The Spice Girls star shed tears of joy as she marked her first wedding anniversary with beloved husband Rory McPhee.

Taking to her official Instagram account the pop singer posted some never-before-seen dream photos from her ceremony to commemorate the occasion.

On Sunday, July 5, the 51-year-old, shared a collection of photos from the couple’s London wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral.

McPhee, 39, embraced his Scottish heritage by wearing a kilt in McPhee tartan, while Mel B wore a custom ivory wedding dress from Josephine Scott.

The strapless corset gown had a sheer illusion jacket embellished with pearls and was paired with a cathedral veil.

“Wowza” she exclaimed in the captioned, adding, “this time last year I married the most amazing kind gorgeous MAN in the hole universe, looking at these pictures captured on the day brings warm streams of tears to my eyes.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge continued, “god had a plan unbeknownst to me ,and oh my how I fought it tooth and nail, but you Rory YOU my love bit by bit you showed me what true love is and feels like, even though I pushed you away, you always knew we were meant to be.”

“I couldn’t be happier in life with you my darling husband,” she went on to gush over her partner before concluding the heartfelt tribute with, “I love you beyond words your my everything.”

In addition to their July 5 event, the couple later threw a second wedding celebration at Selman Marrakech in Morocco, one month after their London ceremony.