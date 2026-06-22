Ariana Grande sends loving message to Edward Butera on Father’s day

Ariana Grande is sending love to her father Edward Butera on a special occasion.

The former Nickelodeon and Disney star took to her instagram on Sunday, June 21, to celebrate Father’s Day.

She posted a photo capturing a quiet and intimate moment between the father-daughter as the duo seated outdoors on a woven patio chair.

Photographed from behind, the pair sit close together, with the Bang Bang songstress resting her head on her dad’s shoulder, creating a warm and affectionate scene.

The setting appears to be a sunny patio or garden area, with dappled shadows from nearby trees falling across the ground.

Text overlaid on the image reads, "i love you so always."

For the unversed, born Ariana Grande-Butera, the singer shortened her name for the stage.

The Florida-based artist and Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, separated when the 7 Rings hitmaker was around eight years old

In 2013, she and her father fell out of touch. The two began repairing their relationship in the late 2010s.

By 2020, they were walking red carpets together at the Grammys, and the graphic designer even attended his daughter's 2021 wedding.

In a nod to her full name and childhood, the Wicked star notably used her birth surname in the credits for the film.

In 2025, Ariana shared that she had "forced" her parents to communicate and reconcile after 18 years, and they are now amicable "best friends."