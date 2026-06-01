'Heated Rivalry' shatters record with 16 wins at 2026 Canadian Screen Awards

Heated Rivalry made history at the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards with a record-breaking victory.

The popular Crave series lead the pack, taking home 16 trophies, including the major titles of the night.

The hockey romance adapted from Rachel Reid's novels turned 16 of 18 nominations into major wins, including Best Drama Series.

Nominated for at the May 31 Toronto gala, Heated Rivalry made a record for most wins by a single production as the one of two lead actors Hudson Williams became the youngest ever Best Lead Performer in a Drama Series for playing straight-laced hockey star Shane Hollander.

He shared the honour with his co-star Connor Storrie, who plays fiery Russian forward Ilya Rozanov.

During his acceptance speech, Hudson, 25, delighted fans with a playful and cheeky nod to their characters' secret romance amid MLH rivalries.

For the unversed, the series, created by Jacob Tierney, mixes intense NHL action with romance and exploded globally after its 2025 debut.

Will there be a season 2 of Heated Rivalry?

Yes, Season 2 of Heated Rivalry is officially in the works.

Crave and HBO Max renewed the hit hockey romance series for a second season, slated to premiere in April 2027

Season 2 will adapt The Long Game by Rachel Reid. It will pick up 10 years into Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's relationship as they navigate keeping their romance a secret while staying at the top of their game.