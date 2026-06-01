Tom Holland's fiancee breaks into tears ahead of his birthday

Zendaya is fighting back tears just a day before marking her fiance Tom Holland’s special day.

A video circulating on social media captured the Dune star bidding farewell to the cast and crew of Euphoria.

The behind the scenes clip was posted shortly after the May 31 finale of Euphoria season 3.

“I just want to say thank you,” the Challengers actress told her colleagues as she delivered an emotional speech at the set. “I’m incredibly grateful for every single one of you.”

She continued in a shaky voice while holding back her tears, “Many of you have been here from the beginning and watched me grow up.”

“It’s been such a pleasure and an honour,” The Drama heroine added before taking down the mic and walking towards a multi-tiered cake. “Thank you so much.”

This sentimental video surfaced on several social media platforms on Sunday, May 31, ahead of Zendaya’s fiance Tom’s birthday.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day star turns 31 on June 1.

Notably, Zendaya, 29, was upset upon the conclusion of her hit HBO series because she has been acting in Euphoria since the series premiered on June 16, 2019.

She has starred as the lead character, Rue Bennett, for all three seasons.