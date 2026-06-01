Princess Kate set to welcome new ‘ally' as major changes take place

The royal family will be welcoming a new member into the fold later in a matter of a week, and it could also mean big news for the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate, despite her break in royal duties due to her health battle for two years, remains an important senior working member. Moreover, now that she if fully back in her duties, she could use a companion.

Even though Duchess Sophie has played the role of an ‘older sister’ for Kate over the years, especially after Prince Harry and Meghan left, it seems that the future Queen could either be welcoming an ally or a competition.

Prince William’s cousin, Peter Philips will be getting married to Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse by profession, next weekend and she is already resembling Kate’s footsteps.

The bride-to-be seemingly have boost to a brand after she donned their fuchsia dress. Dilli Grey experienced a surge in demand for the dress following Harriet's appearance, prompting them to release an updated version. This is similar to what the ‘Kate effect’ tends to do for big brands.

While this ‘effect’ could fuel a competition between the two women to dominate the fashion grounds, Harriet's similar interests could have Kate rely on her for a possible task when her own responsibilities increase with time.

Kate is passion about her Early Years initiative and Peter’s bride is also “passionate about early brain development in babies and seeing children thrive” since she is a paediatric nurse.

Hence, once Kate ascends to the throne with Prince William, she could rely on her new sister-in-law to take on some important task for the passion project, as her Queenly duties begin to take a major part in her life.