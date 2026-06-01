King Charles and Palace accused of 'protecting' Andrew, says Epstein survivor

Jeffrey Epstein survivor accused Buckingham Palace of “protecting” Andrew, amid fresh claims linked to confidential emails and an ongoing police assessment.

The allegation was made by Jess Michaels, who says she was sexually assaulted by Epstein in 1991 when she was 22.

She claims that after recent revelations about a large archive of emails allegedly involving Andrew’s work as a trade envoy, the Royal Household failed to properly investigate concerns raised years ago.

According to Michaels, emails said to contain sensitive information linked to Andrew’s financial and official activities were reportedly sent to the Lord Chamberlain in 2020 as part of a wider cache of around 30,000 messages.

She argued that the Palace’s handling of historical allegations reflects a broader institutional failure, saying that victims such as Virginia Giuffre who died last year were not adequately supported.

“Protecting him meant doubting her,” she said, adding that institutions often “shield powerful men and leave victims behind.”

The claims come as Thames Valley Police continues to assess possible sexual offences as part of an investigation into Andrew’s alleged misconduct in public office, following his arrest in February.

Officers are also examining claims involving an alleged incident at a Windsor property in 2010, which Andrew has consistently denied.

A separate complainant has alleged she was brought to the UK by Epstein and later met Andrew, including a claimed visit to Royal Lodge and Buckingham Palace.

Her legal representative has said she is currently unwilling to speak to authorities due to concerns over privacy and further intrusion.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing multiple Epstein victims say they hold further information relating to Andrew, though none are currently engaging with UK investigators.

MP Rachael Maskell has urged a public inquiry, arguing that the system surrounding royal governance requires review in light of the latest disclosures.

Former royal press secretary Ailsa Anderson described the situation as “absolutely horrendous,” calling it “another nail in the coffin” for public confidence.

King Charles and Buckingham Palace have not commented on the specific allegations.