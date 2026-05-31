Kate Middleton is now the star of tv’s biggest new hit

Before Kate became the breakout star of one of television's biggest new hits, Ella Bright was stepping into the shoes of a future queen.

The 19-year-old actress, who portrayed a young Catherine, Princess of Wales in season six of The Crown, is now enjoying a meteoric rise thanks to her leading role in Prime Video's global sensation Off Campus.

The college romance drama, based on the bestselling novels by Elle Kennedy, has quickly climbed to the top of streaming charts around the world since its release on 13 May.

At the centre of the story is Hannah Wells, played by Bright, whose unexpected romance with hockey captain Garrett Graham has captured audiences worldwide.

While many viewers are only just discovering the rising star, royal fans may already recognise her from The Crown, where she appeared as a teenage Kate Middleton in a pivotal flashback episode.

Bright appeared in the episode "Alma Mater," which depicted the future Princess of Wales meeting Diana, Princess of Wales and a young Prince William during a chance encounter in London.

The role later passed to Meg Bellamy, who portrayed Kate during her university years.

At the time, Bright was just 16 years old and admitted that taking on such a well-known royal figure felt intimidating.

Determined to get the role right, she got herself in interviews and worked closely with a dialect coach to perfect Kate's distinctive accent.

Reflecting on the experience, the actress described the role as a "daunting task" but said mastering the future princess's polished speaking style was one of the most enjoyable parts of filming.

Following her appearance in the series, Bright shared her excitement on social media, posting a photograph of her dressing room door labelled "Young Kate Middleton" and describing the opportunity as a dream come true.

Now her social media is surpassing three million, Ella Bright's career is entering an exciting new chapter.