Duchess of Edinburgh plays important role in Human Rights programme

The Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured in Geneva earlier this month, meeting senior international figures and visiting key organisations at the centre of global diplomacy and humanitarian work.

During her visit, Sophie toured the Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room at the United Nations in Geneva, where she met the newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Awa Dabo.

The UK Mission to Geneva later shared details of the royal visit on Instagram, describing a busy programme that took the Duchess across some of the city's most influential institutions.

Among the highlights was a visit to the International Committee of the Red Cross Museum, as well as attendance at an International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) side event during the World Health Assembly.

Sophie also met representatives from the Commonwealth Small States Office and attended a reception focused on multilateralism and international law, bringing together figures involved in international cooperation and diplomacy.

The Duchess concluded her programme with a tour of the ongoing renovation work at the Palais des Nations, where she held discussions with UN officials, including Awa Dabo.