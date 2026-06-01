Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘react' to challenging situation over funds

There have been rampant speculations about the financial situation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially after the couple experienced failed partnerships with major corporations.

While they reportedly still maintain ties with Netflix, there is still uncertainty looming over it. Meanwhile, Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, is still in its working out it a new strategy, especially after the partnership with the streaming giant over the brand ended.

Reports claim that Harry is planning for a return to UK as a backup if their ventures fail to make a mark in the US. Harry and Meghan have never made any comment on the matter officially and have neither addressed it.

However, a source cited by The Mirror, who claims to be close to the Sussexes, broke their silence on the real financial situation.

They noted that “in some respects, it is undoubtedly more challenging” to live in the Montecito. Moreover, they “no longer have a Sovereign Grant to support them, nor access to multiple homes maintained at public expense, whether through rent-free arrangements or nominal rents”.

Although, it comes with its perks. Harry and Meghan have “an independent and entirely self-funded life” which they don’t have to answer for to anyone including the Firm.

Working members of the Royal family have been lately coming under scrutiny after their peppercorn rents were exposed, sparking an uproar in the public. The insider stressed that the royals “should have their finances scrutinised” and “should be treated the same as any other public institution or body”.