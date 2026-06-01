Taylor Swift's wedding invite to ex bestfriend Karlie Kloss sparks uproar

Taylor Swift has seen the ups and downs of friendship with many of her friendship breakups being public because of her highly scrutinised lifestyle, and there has been a curiosity regarding whether or not her ex-best friend Karlie Kloss would be attending the wedding.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has reportedly tailored the wedding invites list herself with the help of her husband-to-be Travis Kelce, and Kloss is not among those who received the invites through personal calls from Swift.

“Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever,” an insider told Daily Mail.

The source continued of the Opalite hitmaker’s thought process, “She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years. Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons.”

Another one of those friends could be Blake Lively, whose friendship with the Grammy winner got quite shaky over the past year while the Gossip Girl star was embroiled in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Kloss and Lively both used to be thick as thieves with Swift, but the supermodel left the Eras Tour performer feeling betrayed when she reportedly sided with her nemesis Scooter Braun in the catalogue deal which the singer had to fight for, for years.

The Love Story songstress herself did not attend Kloss’s wedding to Joshua Kushner back in 2018.

Swift “came to believe that Karlie’s intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor’s fame than a real bond,” the insider told the outlet.

They added, “Taylor has always believed in giving people opportunities to show who they truly are. And in her eyes, Karlie’s actions over the past several years have only reinforced the decision to keep her distance rather than attempt to reconcile.”