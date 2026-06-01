Joe Negri, jazz musician and kids' TV actor, dies before 100th birthday

Joe Negri dies from 'natural causes' at age 99

Joe Negri, jazz musician and actor on the beloved children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, had passed away at age 99.

According to TribLIVE, Negri died of natural causes on Saturday, May 30 — just days before what would have been his 100th birthday.

Best known as Handyman Negri on the ‘60s children's series helmed by Fred Rogers, the Pittsburgh native became a familiar face to generations of viewers during the show's remarkable 33-year run.

Fred Rogers Productions paid tribute to the late performer, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Joe Negri, a beloved member of the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood family whose warmth, incredible musical talent, and gentle spirit brought endless joy to viewers for decades.”

Although fans knew him as the Neighborhood's trusted handyman, Negri once admitted the role was a bit of a stretch. “I said, ‘Fred, I'm not handy at all. I can't even hammer a nail.’ And [Fred] said, ‘Don't worry about a thing, it's going to be all pretend,’” he recalled about him joining the show.

Fortunately, Rogers also gave him a place to showcase his true talent through Negri's Music Shop. “I'm glad he gave me the music shop because it gave me a really good opportunity to utilize my music,” Negri said.

Beyond television, Negri built an impressive career as a jazz guitarist and educator, teaching at the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University for decades.