Morgan Wallen sparks debate after flipping piano onstage

Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem tour stop in Denver, Colorado turned chaotic when the country star flipped a piano onstage after a technical malfunction.

The 33-year0old singer had just finished an acoustic rendition of Sand in My Boots on May 29 when he shoved the piano, sending it crashing to the stage floor.

Fans at Empower Field at Mile High gasped as the instrument splintered, with clips of the moment quickly spreading across social media.

Reactions online were divided.

Some criticized Thought You Should Know singer’s behavior as immature with one Tikok user writing, “Maturity at its best,” while others defending him, noting that rockstars have smashed instruments for decades.

“Leave this man alone,” another fan commented.

This isn’t the first time Wallen’s stage presence has stirred controversy.

In 2025, he made headlines for abruptly leaving the Saturday Night Live stage before the end credits finished rolling, a rare move in the show’s history.

Wallen later clarified he wasn’t upset with the cast or crew, saying he was simply “ready to go home” after a long week.