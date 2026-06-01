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Sydney Sweeney drops cryptic message amid 'Euphoria' backlash

Euphoria’s third and final season premiered on April 12, 2026
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

Sydney Sweeney drops cryptic message amid &apos;Euphoria&apos; backlash
Sydney Sweeney drops cryptic message amid 'Euphoria' backlash

Sydney Sweeney recently caught fans' attention with a short Instagram post that many believe was aimed at the criticism which is going on around her work in the latest season of Euphoria.

The 28-year-old actress shared a few behind the scenes photos from season three which included images from some of the show's most talked about moments.

However, it was her short caption that got people talking and buzzing quickly.

“It’s called… acting,” Sydney wrote.

Many of the actress’ fans saw that subtle message as a response to the massive backlash that followed her character Cassie’s storyline this season.

Cassie was at the centre of some controversial scenes, including a plot in when she turns to OnlyFans to help pay for her dream wedding.

The storyline, moreover, sparked massive reactions online, with some viewers questioning the direction of show and whereas some of them were defending Sydney's performance.

Although the actress didn’t directly address those criticism during the season, the Christy star’s recent post led many fans to believe that she was finally sharing her thoughts on the discussion.

Sydney previously talked about the different ways male and female actors are judged now when it comes to intimate scenes on screen, saying that some times women face more criticism than men in such situations.

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